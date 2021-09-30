COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 29 de Septiembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY CHINA-ANNIVERSARY/

Por
REUTERSSEP 30
29 de Septiembre de 2021

China's marks Martyrs' Day with a ceremony at Tiananmen Square

Start: 30 Sep 2021 02:23 GMT

End: 30 Sep 2021 02:23 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - Chinese leaders lay floral baskets at the Monument to the People's Heroes on Tiananmen Square during a ceremony to mark China's Martyrs' Day, a day ahead of the Chinese National Day.

SCHEDULE:

0200GMT - Event begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE CHINA

DIGITAL: NO USE CHINA

Source: CCTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

La Voz Senior: Cristian Rivero le grita a Tony Succar: “nos desesperas”

La Voz Senior: Cristian Rivero le grita a Tony Succar: “nos desesperas”

Melissa Paredes confirma que su hija también se contagio de COVID-19

Congreso aprobó dar facultades a comisión que investigará irregularidades en la gestión frente al COVID-19

El autogol de Brayan Angulo que alejó del campeonato a Cruz Azul

Persecución entre “pollero” y policías en Nuevo León dejó tres migrantes heridos

DEPORTES

Caleb Plant y el trágico día que perdió a su hija

Caleb Plant y el trágico día que perdió a su hija

El video con el detrás de escena del “cocodrilo” de Messi en PSG-City: quién le pidió que se arrojara en la barrera

Las razones por las que Monterrey y Tigres podrían compartir estadio

Cuál es el nuevo producto que Julio César Chávez lanzaría a la industria farmacéutica

La lamentable pelea al término del San Luis vs Tigres

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Laura León venderá juguetes para adultos: “muy candentes”

Laura León venderá juguetes para adultos: “muy candentes”

Pablo Moctezuma, padre de Frida Sofía, habló sobre la muerte de Natasha

Los memes y mensajes que dejó la “liberación” de Britney Spears de su padre

Hermana de Nath Campos opinó sobre la libertad condicional de Rix: “Va a dejar huella”

A qué cantantes les compuso canciones José Alfredo Jiménez Jr.

TENDENCIAS

Hay 17 millones de dosis de vacunas contra el COVID-19 que se destinarían a los niños y a jóvenes de hasta 39 años

Hay 17 millones de dosis de vacunas contra el COVID-19 que se destinarían a los niños y a jóvenes de hasta 39 años

Ferrari vuelve a sorprender con una contratación innovadora

Utilizan a los satélites de Starlink de SpaceX, compañía de Elon Musk, como un sistema similar al GPS

WhatsApp permitirá esconder foto de perfil y hora de conexión a contactos específicos

Crearon una muñeca con vestidos que neutralizan el coronavirus