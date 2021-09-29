¡Echa un vistazo a las últimas 5 publicaciones de Lady Gaga que están causando furor en Instagram!

Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) causó furor en sus redes sociales por las últimas publicaciones que realizó en las últimas horas. Los 5 posteos de historias y fotografías, lograron más de 1.665.821 de interacciones entre sus seguidores.

The new @hauslabs LOVE FOR SALE SHADOW PALETTE is about innovation, high-performance, and iconic glam. We created must-have mattes, shimmers, metallics, and a universal sheer topper - each designed in Italy with love, kindness, and luxurious blendability. Find inspiration in the world of jazz, and take on the freedom to create endless eye looks, from subtle to sultry. It's iconic color that performs, and it's #MadeInItaly! Available globally on Sept 28, just before @itstonybennett and I release our album on Oct 1! 🎺





My new limited-edition @hauslabs LOVE FOR SALE SHADOW PALETTE is available now globally on hauslabs.com, and amazon.com in select countries! The palette is a collection of 18 iconic shades inspired by my new jazz album with @itstonybennett. Join us in celebrating the magic of jazz and iconic glam with high-performance color. This has become my absolute go-to palette for dreamy, nostalgic and romantic looks. I am proud to announce that $1 from every palette sold on hauslabs.com will be donated to Tony Bennett & Susan Benedetto’s Exploring The Arts, a nonprofit that transforms the lives of public school students in NY and LA through arts education.





Brand new @hauslabs coming very soon 🤩 Any guesses? 🎷





#DomPérignonxLadyGaga 📷: @nick_knight The team at @btwfoundation and I are honored that @domperignonofficial is giving back to support the Foundation’s important work in building a kinder and braver world as part of our collaboration. We can’t wait to share more information soon! #DomPérignon





In celebration of LOVE FOR SALE, I am excited to announce our brand new @hauslabs limited-edition LOVE FOR SALE SHADOW PALETTE! We’ve been listening, and are bringing all new formulas with luxe, high-performance pigments. Tap the sticker to be the first to buy this palette exclusively on IG Shop during pre-sale on Sept 27th (US only)! It is available globally on Sept 28th on hauslabs.com, and Amazon.com in select countries. These 18 true-to-pan shades of nostalgic glam were made in Italy (like me 😉) with love, kindness, and luxurious blendability. We’ve included must-have mattes, shimmers, metallics, and a universal sheer topper to give you the freedom to create endless eye looks - from day to night, and night to day. I’ve been wearing these shades for months, including on stage with @itstonybennett at Radio City. I can’t wait for you to experience this palette and fall in love with it as much as I have!

Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta nació en Nueva York, el 28 de marzo de 1986. Más conocida por su nombre artístico Lady Gaga, estudió en la escuela Convent of the Sacred Heart y asistió por un tiempo breve a la Tisch School of the Arts, perteneciente a la Universidad de Nueva York, hasta que abandonó sus estudios para enfocarse en su carrera musical. Fue así como irrumpió en la escena del rock en el Lower East Side de Manhattan y firmó un contrato con Streamline Records hacia fines de 2007.

Lady Gaga adquirió fama como artista tras el lanzamiento de su álbum debut, The Fame (2008), que incluye los sencillos «Just Dance», «Poker Face», «LoveGame» y «Paparazzi». El disco tuvo éxito comercial, de hecho, llegó al primer lugar en numerosas listas de éxitos y buenas críticas.

Su siguiente álbum, Born This Way (2011), llegó al primer lugar de varias listas de ventas y contiene sencillos como «Born This Way», «Judas», «The Edge of Glory» y «Yoü and I». Posteriormente lanzó su tercer álbum de estudio, Artpop (2013), que se convirtió en su segundo álbum número uno en Estados Unidos. Su cuarto álbum de estudio fue Cheek to Cheek (2014), un álbum de jazz en colaboración con Tony Bennett que se convirtió en su tercer álbum número uno en Estados Unidos.

Luego de culminar la promoción de Cheek to Cheek, Gaga hizo su debut en la televisión protagonizando la quinta temporada de la serie American Horror Story, subtitulada Hotel. En 2018, la artista debutó en el cine en la película A Star Is Born, la cual fue un éxito en crítica y taquilla y le valió dos nominaciones al Óscar en la categoría de Mejor Actriz y Mejor Canción Original.