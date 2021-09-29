ADVISORY USA-MILITARY/AFGHANISTAN

U.S. military heads testify to the House on Afghanistan

Start: 29 Sep 2021 14:11 GMT

End: 29 Sep 2021 15:11 GMT

++EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: VIDEO AND AUDIO QUALITY AS INCOMING FROM THE SOURCE. PLEASE NOTE: AT APPROXIMATELY 1340GMT WE SWITCHED TO A DIFFERENT SOURCE BECAUSE OF A PROBLEM WITH LIP SYNC ON THE ORIGINAL SOURCE.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin testify to the House Armed Services Committee about the tumultuous U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: HOUSE ARMED SERVICES COMMITTEE

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com