ADVISORY SPAIN-VOLCANO/

Lava from La Palma volcano flows into the sea
Start: 29 Sep 2021 06:51 GMT
End: 29 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT
LA PALMA - Lava spews from a volcanic eruption on the Canary Island of La Palma after the flow finally reached the Atlantic Ocean, releasing toxic gases. The area has been declared a disaster zone by Spain's government after thousands were evacuated and three coastal villages were locked down.
