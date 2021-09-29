COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 28 de Septiembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY SPAIN-VOLCANO/

Por
REUTERS
29 de Septiembre de 2021

Lava from La Palma volcano flows into the sea

Start: 29 Sep 2021 01:01 GMT

End: 29 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT

LA PALMA - Lava spews from a volcanic eruption on the Canary Island of La Palma after the flow finally reached the Atlantic Ocean, releasing toxic gases. The area has been declared a disaster zone by Spain's government after thousands were evacuated and three coastal villages were locked down.

