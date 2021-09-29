COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 29 de Septiembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY SPAIN-VOLCANO/

Por
REUTERSSEP 29
29 de Septiembre de 2021

Lava from La Palma volcano reaches ocean, creating huge cloud

Start: 29 Sep 2021 17:13 GMT

End: 29 Sep 2021 18:13 GMT

LA PALMA - Red-hot lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma spills into the Atlantic Ocean, prompting authorities to tell residents on the western coast to seal doors and windows with tape and wet towels to ward off toxic gases.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Fingieron ser recicladores y en triciclo roban costosos equipos de un consultorio dental valorizados en 50 mil soles

Fingieron ser recicladores y en triciclo roban costosos equipos de un consultorio dental valorizados en 50 mil soles

Ninel Conde celebra su cumpleaños en medio del escándalo: “Yo decido estar bien”

Ver El juego del calamar: ¿Cómo descargar gratis capítulos completos?

Detienen al abogado de Miss Mónica, presa por tragedia en colegio Rébsamen

Ley de Amnistía ha liberado a 37 personas durante el 2021: Secretaría de Gobernación

DEPORTES

Pedro García sobre Gustavo Dulanto y la selección peruana: “Insertarlo ahora es complicado y arriesgado”

Pedro García sobre Gustavo Dulanto y la selección peruana: “Insertarlo ahora es complicado y arriesgado”

Gigio Donnarumma habló por primera vez de los rumores sobre un conflicto con Keylor Navas por la titularidad en el arco del PSG

Barcelona se juega una parte de su futuro en la Champions League ante el Benfica: hora, TV y formaciones

El desgarrador relato de un ex Top Ten del tenis: “Tuve que pedirle a mis amigos que me compraran comida”

Messi se fotografió con una estrella de la música: el particular comentario de la esposa de Luis Suárez para Antonella Roccuzzo

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Ninel Conde celebra su cumpleaños en medio del escándalo: “Yo decido estar bien”

Ninel Conde celebra su cumpleaños en medio del escándalo: “Yo decido estar bien”

Tío de Frida Sofía arremetió contra Enrique Guzmán por polémico comentario: “No tiene corazón”

Kim Kardashian presumió sus curvas en un bikini durante un paseo por Malibú

Expareja de Andrea San Martín furioso por imágenes de su hija bañándose con Sebastián Lizarzaburu

Así fue cómo Yuya nos presentó a su hijo Mar antes de nacer

TENDENCIAS

TikTok alcanzó los mil millones de usuarios

TikTok alcanzó los mil millones de usuarios

La ministra Carla Vizzotti se recuperaba de su operación de apendicitis y seguía internada

NASA y FAA lanzan un software para reducir retrasos en vuelos y ayudar al medio ambiente

Apple Maps ahora tiene gráficas 3D de algunas ciudades con la llegada del iOS 15

Guía de los mejores ejercicios para los dolores fuertes de espalda