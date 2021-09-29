ADVISORY SPAIN-VOLCANO/

Lava from La Palma volcano reaches ocean, creating huge cloud
Start: 29 Sep 2021 13:31 GMT
End: 29 Sep 2021 14:10 GMT
LA PALMA - Red-hot lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma spills into the Atlantic Ocean, prompting authorities to tell residents on the western coast to seal doors and windows with tape and wet towels to ward off toxic gases.
