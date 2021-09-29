ADVISORY SPAIN-VOLCANO/

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 29 de Septiembre de 2021
REUTERSSEP 29
29 de Septiembre de 2021

Lava from La Palma volcano reaches ocean, creating huge cloud

LA PALMA - Red-hot lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma spills into the Atlantic Ocean, prompting authorities to tell residents on the western coast to seal doors and windows with tape and wet towels to ward off toxic gases.

