Miércoles 29 de Septiembre de 2021
ADVISORY JAPAN-POLITICS/LDP-ELECTION

REUTERS
28 de Septiembre de 2021

Japan's ruling LDP holds an election to pick a new leader

Start: 29 Sep 2021 04:50 GMT

End: 29 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) holds an election to pick a new leader. Once elected the new leader will hold a news conference.

SCHEDULE:

0400GMT- Voting starts

0520GMT- Results being announced

PLEASE NOTE IF ONE CANDIDATE DOESN'T GET 50% A RUNOFF VOTE WILL TAKE PLACE AND IS EXPECTED TO BE ANNOUNCED AT 0640GMT

TIME TBC - Newly elected leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) holds a news conference after the leadership election.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: FOREIGN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / JAPANESE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

