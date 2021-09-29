ADVISORY JAPAN-POLITICS/LDP-ELECTION NEWSER

Japan's Kishida holds news conference after party leadership win

Start: 29 Sep 2021 07:30 GMT

End: 29 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) holds an election to pick a new leader. Once elected the new leader will hold a news conference.

SCHEDULE:

0400GMT- Voting starts

0520GMT- Results being announced

PLEASE NOTE IF ONE CANDIDATE DOESN'T GET 50% A RUNOFF VOTE WILL TAKE PLACE AND IS EXPECTED TO BE ANNOUNCED AT 0640GMT

TIME TBC - Newly elected leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) holds a news conference after the leadership election.

