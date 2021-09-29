ADVISORY FRANCE-POLITICS/SARKOZY-VERDICT

Sarkozy arrives at court to hear verdict in illegal financing case
Start: 30 Sep 2021 11:00 GMT
End: 30 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT
PARIS - French former president Nicolas Sarkozy arrives at court to hear verdict on charges of illegal financing of his failed 2012 re-election campaign.
SCHEDULE:
1130GMT - Court session begins
1230GMT APPROX - Sarkozy departs courts after the verdict
