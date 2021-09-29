COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 29 de Septiembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY CHINA-ANNIVERSARY/

Por
REUTERSSEP 29
29 de Septiembre de 2021

China's marks Martyrs' Day with a ceremony at Tiananmen Square

Start: 30 Sep 2021 01:30 GMT

End: 30 Sep 2021 02:30 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - Chinese leaders lay floral baskets at the Monument to the People's Heroes on Tiananmen Square during a ceremony to mark China's Martyrs' Day, a day ahead of the Chinese National Day.

SCHEDULE:

0200GMT - Event begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE CHINA

DIGITAL: NO USE CHINA

Source: CCTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Paso a paso: cómo fue la ruptura entre Mane y Jawy de Acapulco Shore

Paso a paso: cómo fue la ruptura entre Mane y Jawy de Acapulco Shore

La Más Draga: el increíble regalo que Camila Sodi le dio a una participante

Tensión familiar: qué sucedió con la demanda de Enrique Guzmán contra Frida Sofía

El régimen de Corea del Norte confirmó haber probado su primer misil hipersónico recién desarrollado

Por qué le dicen “Burro” a Jorge Van Rankin

DEPORTES

Dos años fuera del ring, un duro contrincante y la carta de su esposa: así fue la última pelea de Manny Pacquiao

Dos años fuera del ring, un duro contrincante y la carta de su esposa: así fue la última pelea de Manny Pacquiao

Nació en España, pero decidió jugar para Argentina por su amor al país: la historia de Alan Brandi, el goleador de la Selección de futsal

Manny Pacquiao anunció su retirada del boxeo

Argentina disputará un apasionante clásico ante Brasil en busca de la final del Mundial de futsal: hora, TV y todo lo que hay que saber

La exclusiva colección de coches de Lewis Hamilton: cuesta USD 17,5 millones y el más rápido es una Ferrari

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Paso a paso: cómo fue la ruptura entre Mane y Jawy de Acapulco Shore

Paso a paso: cómo fue la ruptura entre Mane y Jawy de Acapulco Shore

La Más Draga: el increíble regalo que Camila Sodi le dio a una participante

Tensión familiar: qué sucedió con la demanda de Enrique Guzmán contra Frida Sofía

Por qué le dicen “Burro” a Jorge Van Rankin

El Triste: Enrique Bunbury lanzó emotivo homenaje musical a José José

TENDENCIAS

Las claves de “la técnica del silencio” para llegar a acuerdos en la pareja

Las claves de “la técnica del silencio” para llegar a acuerdos en la pareja

Alerta en el mundo del vino por la escasez de botellas de vidrio

“¡Alerta! El corazón no puede esperar”

Una vacuna “en parche” desarrolló diez veces más respuesta inmune que el tradicional pinchazo

Qué se esconde detrás de los prejuicios contra los reclamos medioambientales