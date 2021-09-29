ADVISORY CHINA-ANNIVERSARY/

China's marks Martyrs' Day with a ceremony at Tiananmen Square

Start: 30 Sep 2021 01:30 GMT

End: 30 Sep 2021 02:30 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - Chinese leaders lay floral baskets at the Monument to the People's Heroes on Tiananmen Square during a ceremony to mark China's Martyrs' Day, a day ahead of the Chinese National Day.

SCHEDULE:

0200GMT - Event begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE CHINA

DIGITAL: NO USE CHINA

Source: CCTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com