ADVISORY CHINA-ANNIVERSARY/

China's marks Martyrs' Day with a ceremony at Tiananmen Square
Start: 30 Sep 2021 01:30 GMT
End: 30 Sep 2021 02:30 GMT
BEIJING, CHINA - Chinese leaders lay floral baskets at the Monument to the People's Heroes on Tiananmen Square during a ceremony to mark China's Martyrs' Day, a day ahead of the Chinese National Day.
