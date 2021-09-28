COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 28 de Septiembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-CONGRESS/DEFENSE

Por
REUTERSSEP 28
28 de Septiembre de 2021

U.S. military brass testify in the House on Afghanistan

Start: 28 Sep 2021 13:35 GMT

End: 28 Sep 2021 14:35 GMT

WASHINGTON D.C., USA - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin; Gen. Mark Milley, chair of Joint Chiefs of Staff; and Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, commander of U.S. Central Command; testify before Senate Armed Services Committee about withdrawal from Afghanistan.

SCHEDULE:

1330GMT - Start of hearing

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UNRESTRICTED POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

