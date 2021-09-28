COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 28 de Septiembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/WHITE HOUSE BRIEFING

Por
REUTERSSEP 28
28 de Septiembre de 2021

White House briefing with Jen Psaki

Start: 28 Sep 2021 17:59 GMT

End: 28 Sep 2021 18:59 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES – White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a briefing.

SCHEDULE:

1800GMT - Briefing expected

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Juan Sebastián Molano voló en el embalaje y ganó la primera etapa del Giro de Sicilia

Juan Sebastián Molano voló en el embalaje y ganó la primera etapa del Giro de Sicilia

El crimen organizado intervino en la elección de Michoacán en 2011: Felipe Calderón

Colombianos desarrollan inteligencia artificial para procesos de selección

Hugo Coya califica de preocupantes las declaraciones del ministro Silva: “muestra un desconocimiento de su sector”

Iván Cepeda denunció ante la justicia internacional la falta de avances en las investigaciones de los casos de violencia oficial durante el paro nacional

DEPORTES

Pedro García sobre Alianza Lima: “El equipo es ordenado, pero nunca brilla ni es agradable de ver”

Pedro García sobre Alianza Lima: “El equipo es ordenado, pero nunca brilla ni es agradable de ver”

Omitieron a Los Pumas en una foto oficial del Rugby Championship y estalló el conflicto: “Estamos dolidos, es una falta de respeto”

Alica Schmidt, la joven estrella del atletismo alemán que sufrió una decepción en los Juegos Olímpicos y recibió una inesperada oferta del mundo de la moda

Popovich dio detalles del nuevo rol que ocupará Manu Ginóbili en San Antonio y bromeó sobre su retiro

Real Madrid vs Sheriff EN VIVO: horarios y canales de TV del partido de HOY por Champions League

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“El tema pendiente siguen siendo las mujeres”: Fher Olvera es optimista ante los avances en inclusión

“El tema pendiente siguen siendo las mujeres”: Fher Olvera es optimista ante los avances en inclusión

Belinda arremetió contra críticos por su relación con Christian Nodal: “No me importa lo que digan de mí”

Said Palao tilda de “intensa” a Alejandra Baigorria: “No me presiones con un hijo”

Chiquis Rivera negó un supuesto accidente y explotó en contra de los videos falsos

Eugenio Derbez podría ser nominado al Óscar 2022 por “CODA”, según la crítica

TENDENCIAS

Otro fabricante se opone a abandonar los motores de combustión interna

Otro fabricante se opone a abandonar los motores de combustión interna

Misiones, más allá de las Cataratas: dos hoteles exclusivos en medio de la selva

Apendicitis: En qué consiste el problema de salud que afectó a la ministra Vizzotti

La ministra de Salud Carla Vizzotti será operada hoy de apendicitis en el Sanatorio Otamendi

5 consejos para descansar de las molestias de WhatsApp