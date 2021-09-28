COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 28 de Septiembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY SPAIN-VOLCANO/

Por
REUTERSSEP 28
28 de Septiembre de 2021

Lava flows from La Palma volcano as eruption resumes

Start: 28 Sep 2021 02:32 GMT

End: 28 Sep 2021 04:46 GMT

LA PALMA - The volcano on Spain's La Palma spews lava and smoke again after activity had earlier slowed to a near halt, while some coastal villages lock down in anticipation of the lava reaching the sea and releasing toxic gas.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: LIVE USE - MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY TV CANARIAS (SOURCE: TV CANARIAS) / EDITED USE - NO USE SPAIN (SOURCE: FORTA)

DIGITAL: LIVE USE - MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY TV CANARIAS (SOURCE: TV CANARIAS) / EDITED USE - NO USE SPAIN (SOURCE: FORTA)

Source: TV CANARIAS / FORTA

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

El juego del calamar de Netflix y la tensión que vivieron los actores al grabar los momentos más dramáticos de los juegos: “Fue aterrador”

El juego del calamar de Netflix y la tensión que vivieron los actores al grabar los momentos más dramáticos de los juegos: “Fue aterrador”

“Fue una celebración de la élite”: así fue el discurso de AMLO en festejos de la Independencia

Beca Manutención UNAM: cuáles son las fechas para solicitar el apoyo de 3,600 pesos

‘Empatitis’ en el Guillermo Plazas Alcid: Huila y Equidad no se hicieron daño

Ana Blandiana: “Bajo el imperio de la corrección política, no te das cuenta de que es conveniente no decir ciertas cosas”

DEPORTES

El golpe “demencial” del que habló el mundo y el golfista que casi termina en un lago

El golpe “demencial” del que habló el mundo y el golfista que casi termina en un lago

Por qué Héctor Herrera podría llegar al Milán de Italia

Así tundieron la confusa transmisión de TUDN de la Liga MX Femenil

Por qué el millonario Arturo Elías Ayub fue clave en el bicampeonato de Pumas

La peculiar foto que presumió “El Chelis” acompañado de Pelé

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Eugenio Derbez aceptó su rivalidad con Andrés Bustamante: “Mi vida dependía de ganarle al Güiri-güiri”

Eugenio Derbez aceptó su rivalidad con Andrés Bustamante: “Mi vida dependía de ganarle al Güiri-güiri”

Así fue el vestido que lució Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller en el evento que conmemoró los 200 años Independencia

El hijo de Juan Gabriel adelantó que habrá segunda temporada de su bioserie

La nota del escándalo: Quién era Mavys Álvarez, la cubana que Diego Maradona quiso traer a la Argentina en una valija

Hermana de Karla Luna aseguró que a la “Lavandera” le hicieron brujería

TENDENCIAS

Facebook invierte 50 millones de dólares para iniciar la construcción de su “metaverso”, el mundo virtual humano

Facebook invierte 50 millones de dólares para iniciar la construcción de su “metaverso”, el mundo virtual humano

Prueban una máquina que generaría agua y oxígeno para futuros pobladores de la Luna

Científicos creen que “copiar y pegar” el cerebro humano en microchips es posible

El programa en TIC Confío del Gobierno colombiano para el uso responsable de internet cumple 10 años

Gracias a los motores eléctricos, las lanchas y los autos se parecen cada vez más