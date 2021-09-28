ADVISORY SPAIN-VOLCANO/

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 27 de Septiembre de 2021
REUTERS
28 de Septiembre de 2021

Lava flows from La Palma volcano as eruption resumes

Start: 28 Sep 2021 02:32 GMT

End: 28 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT

LA PALMA - The volcano on Spain's La Palma spews lava and smoke again after activity had earlier slowed to a near halt, while some coastal villages lock down in anticipation of the lava reaching the sea and releasing toxic gas.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: LIVE USE - MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY TV CANARIAS (SOURCE: TV CANARIAS) / EDITED USE - NO USE SPAIN (SOURCE: FORTA)

DIGITAL: LIVE USE - MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY TV CANARIAS (SOURCE: TV CANARIAS) / EDITED USE - NO USE SPAIN (SOURCE: FORTA)

Source: TV CANARIAS / FORTA

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

