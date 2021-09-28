ADVISORY SPAIN-VOLCANO/

Lava from La Palma volcano reaches ocean, creating huge cloud
Start: 28 Sep 2021 22:25 GMT
End: 28 Sep 2021 23:25 GMT
LA PALMA - Red-hot lava from a volcano that erupted on the Spanish island of La Palma reached the Atlantic Ocean late on Tuesday evening, nine days after it started to flow down the island, according to a Reuters witness.
