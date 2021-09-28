ADVISORY SPAIN-VOLCANO/

Lava spews from volcanic eruption on La Palma
Start: 28 Sep 2021 19:02 GMT
End: 28 Sep 2021 22:25 GMT
LA PALMA - Lava spews from a volcanic eruption on the Canary Island of La Palma, which has been declared a disaster zone by Spain's government after thousands were evacuated and three coastal villages were locked down in anticipation of lava meeting the Atlantic Ocean and releasing toxic gases.
