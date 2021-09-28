ADVISORY SPAIN-VOLCANO/

Lava flows from La Palma volcano
Start: 28 Sep 2021 09:15 GMT
End: 28 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT
LA PALMA - The volcano on Spain's La Palma spews lava and smoke again after activity had slowed to a near halt on Monday, while some coastal villages lock down in anticipation of the lava reaching the sea and releasing toxic gas.
