ADVISORY SPAIN-VOLCANO/

Martes 28 de Septiembre de 2021
REUTERSSEP 28
Lava flows from La Palma volcano

Start: 28 Sep 2021 09:15 GMT

End: 28 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT

LA PALMA - The volcano on Spain's La Palma spews lava and smoke again after activity had slowed to a near halt on Monday, while some coastal villages lock down in anticipation of the lava reaching the sea and releasing toxic gas.

Reuters

