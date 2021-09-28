ADVISORY JAPAN-POLITICS/LDP-ELECTION

Japan's ruling LDP holds an election to pick a new leader
Start: 29 Sep 2021 03:50 GMT
End: 29 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT
TOKYO, JAPAN - Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) holds an election to pick a new leader. Once elected the new leader will hold a news conference.
SCHEDULE:
0400GMT- Voting starts
0520GMT- Results being announced
PLEASE NOTE IF ONE CANDIDATE DOESN'T GET 50% A RUNOFF VOTE WILL TAKE PLACE AND IS EXPECTED TO BE ANNOUNCED AT 0640GMT
TIME TBC - Newly elected leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) holds a news conference after the leadership election.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: FOREIGN POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Japan
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / JAPANESE
