COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 28 de Septiembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY JAPAN-POLITICS/LDP-ELECTION

Por
REUTERSSEP 28
28 de Septiembre de 2021

Japan's ruling LDP holds an election to pick a new leader

Start: 29 Sep 2021 03:50 GMT

End: 29 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) holds an election to pick a new leader. Once elected the new leader will hold a news conference.

SCHEDULE:

0400GMT- Voting starts

0520GMT- Results being announced

PLEASE NOTE IF ONE CANDIDATE DOESN'T GET 50% A RUNOFF VOTE WILL TAKE PLACE AND IS EXPECTED TO BE ANNOUNCED AT 0640GMT

TIME TBC - Newly elected leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) holds a news conference after the leadership election.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: FOREIGN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / JAPANESE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Crisis del combustible en el Reino Unido: los trabajadores esenciales exigen tener acceso prioritario a las gasolineras

Crisis del combustible en el Reino Unido: los trabajadores esenciales exigen tener acceso prioritario a las gasolineras

Socio de Emilio Tapia sí presentó documentos falsos para ganarse dos contratos con Emcali

“Mbappé tiene que ser el jefe del ataque y Messi tiene que respetarlo”: la explosiva advertencia de una ex estrella del PSG

En Suiza ubicaron a Juan Carlos Montes, el hombre que grabó a Gustavo Petro con fajos de dinero

Kun Agüero se prepara para jugar por primera vez en Barcelona: cuándo podría ser su debut en el club catalán

DEPORTES

Con el Real Madrid, Inter y Atlético como los más destacados, el resto de los partidos de la jornada de Champions League: hora, TV y formaciones

Con el Real Madrid, Inter y Atlético como los más destacados, el resto de los partidos de la jornada de Champions League: hora, TV y formaciones

“Mbappé tiene que ser el jefe del ataque y Messi tiene que respetarlo”: la explosiva advertencia de una ex estrella del PSG

Kun Agüero se prepara para jugar por primera vez en Barcelona: cuándo podría ser su debut en el club catalán

EN VIVO Real Madrid vs Sheriff: con Gustavo Dulanto, chocan HOY en el Bernabéu por Champions League

Real Madrid vs Sheriff EN VIVO: horarios y canales de TV del partido de HOY por Champions League

ENTRETENIMIENTO

El look de Olivia Culpo para ir a comer en West Hollywood, el paseo de Megan Fox en Nueva York: celebrities en un click

El look de Olivia Culpo para ir a comer en West Hollywood, el paseo de Megan Fox en Nueva York: celebrities en un click

Rebecca de Alba y Susana Zabaleta opinaron sobre Inés Gómez Mont, acusada de lavado de dinero

El tráiler de “Soy Georgina”, el reality de la pareja argentina de Cristiano Ronaldo

La serie de Maradona y otros siete estrenos originales de Amazon Prime Video que llegarán en octubre

Eugenio Derbez aceptó su rivalidad con Andrés Bustamante: “Mi vida dependía de ganarle al Güiri-güiri”

TENDENCIAS

El Universo sería un 11% más joven de lo que se creía

El Universo sería un 11% más joven de lo que se creía

El “efecto destructor” de los glóbulos blancos puede eliminar algunos tumores cancerosos

Los 8 errores que deben evitar los líderes para fortalecer la confianza de sus equipos de trabajo

¿Por qué a veces el tomate no tiene sabor a tomate?

Descubren un anticuerpo ultrapotente contra las diferentes variantes del coronavirus