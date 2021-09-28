ADVISORY IRAQ-RELIGION/ARBAEEN

Shi'ites gather in Kerbala for annual festival of Arbaeen
Start: 28 Sep 2021 04:48 GMT
End: 28 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT
KERBALA, IRAQ - Tens of thousands of Shi'ites gather in Kerbala for the annual festival of Arbaeen, alongside pilgrims from Iran, granted permission to enter the country following a recent decision of the Iraqi government.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: AL ATABA AL ABBASIYA
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Iraq
Topic: Religion
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com