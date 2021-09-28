ADVISORY IRAQ-RELIGION/ARBAEEN

Shi'ites gather in Kerbala for annual festival of Arbaeen

Start: 28 Sep 2021 04:48 GMT

End: 28 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT

KERBALA, IRAQ - Tens of thousands of Shi'ites gather in Kerbala for the annual festival of Arbaeen, alongside pilgrims from Iran, granted permission to enter the country following a recent decision of the Iraqi government.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: AL ATABA AL ABBASIYA

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Iraq

Topic: Religion

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com