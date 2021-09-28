COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/JAPAN

Por
REUTERSSEP 28
28 de Septiembre de 2021

Suga newser as state of emergency is lifted in Tokyo

Start: 28 Sep 2021 09:50 GMT

End: 28 Sep 2021 11:10 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga holds a news conference as the government meets to decided to lift the COVID-19 state of emergency in Tokyo and 18 other prefectures as new daily cases have declined in recent weeks.

SCHEDULE: TBA

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE JAPAN / WHEN VIDEO IS USED ON CABLE, COMMUNICATIONS SATELLITE IN JAPAN, CNN, CNNI, BBC WORLD, NBC & CNBC MUST ALL ON-SCREEN COURTESY "TV TOKYO".

DIGITAL: NO USE JAPANESE WEBSITES

Source: TV TOKYO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL JAPANESE SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

