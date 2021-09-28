ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/JAPAN

Suga newser as state of emergency is lifted in Tokyo
Start: 28 Sep 2021 09:50 GMT
End: 28 Sep 2021 11:10 GMT
TOKYO, JAPAN - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga holds a news conference as the government meets to decided to lift the COVID-19 state of emergency in Tokyo and 18 other prefectures as new daily cases have declined in recent weeks.
SCHEDULE: TBA
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE JAPAN / WHEN VIDEO IS USED ON CABLE, COMMUNICATIONS SATELLITE IN JAPAN, CNN, CNNI, BBC WORLD, NBC & CNBC MUST ALL ON-SCREEN COURTESY "TV TOKYO".
DIGITAL: NO USE JAPANESE WEBSITES
Source: TV TOKYO
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Japan
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL JAPANESE SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com