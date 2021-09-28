COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 28 de Septiembre de 2021
ADVISORY CLIMATE-CHANGE/ITALY-OPENING-GRETA -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

Por
REUTERSSEP 28
27 de Septiembre de 2021

Greta speech as Youth4Climate pre-COP26 conference begins

Start: 28 Sep 2021 07:30 GMT

End: 28 Sep 2021 09:30 GMT

MILAN - Italian Minister for Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani opens Youth4Climate pre-COP26 conference in Milan, with 400 selected youths from all over the world. The UK COP26 President Alok Sharma will then make virtual address before Greta Thunberg gives an in person speech.

SCHEDULE

0600GMT - Roberto Cingolani - Italian Minister for Ecological Transition to talk.

TIME TBC - Alok Sharma, UK COP26 President - virtual address

0800GMT APPROX - Greta Thunberg gives speech at Youth4Climate pre-COP26 conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: ECOLOGICAL TRANSITION MINISTRY HANDOUT

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Italy

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ITALIAN / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Biden presionó a Xi Jinping para lograr la liberación de los canadienses que se encontraban presos en China

Messi y Guardiola, otra vez frente a frente: cómo logró Pep ganarse la confianza de la Pulga y el mensaje de texto que el DT guarda hasta hoy

Rebecca de Alba y Susana Zabaleta opinaron sobre Inés Gómez Mont, acusada de lavado de dinero

El “efecto destructor” de los glóbulos blancos puede eliminar algunos tumores cancerosos

