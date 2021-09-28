ADVISORY CHINA-AIRSHOW/

Military aerobatic performances kick-off China's Zhuhai airshow
Start: 28 Sep 2021 01:53 GMT
End: 28 Sep 2021 02:31 GMT
ZHUHAI, CHINA - China's largest airshow kicks start with aerobatic performances by the Chinese air force and military aircraft flying display.
SCHEDULE:
0200GMT - Military acrobatic shows
0347-0454GMT - Military jets flying over from
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE CHINA
DIGITAL: NO USE CHINA
Source: CCTV
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: China
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL WITH MANDARIN NARRATION
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com