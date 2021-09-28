COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 27 de Septiembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY CHINA-AIRSHOW/

Por
REUTERSSEP 28
27 de Septiembre de 2021

Military aerobatic performances kick-off China's Zhuhai airshow

Start: 28 Sep 2021 01:53 GMT

End: 28 Sep 2021 02:31 GMT

ZHUHAI, CHINA - China's largest airshow kicks start with aerobatic performances by the Chinese air force and military aircraft flying display.

SCHEDULE:

0200GMT - Military acrobatic shows

0347-0454GMT - Military jets flying over from

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE CHINA

DIGITAL: NO USE CHINA

Source: CCTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH MANDARIN NARRATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Esto es Guerra: Elías Montalvo vuelve en muletas al programa luego de su accidente: “He vuelto a nacer”

Esto es Guerra: Elías Montalvo vuelve en muletas al programa luego de su accidente: “He vuelto a nacer”

Qué es la moringa y por qué se le conoce como el “árbol milagro”

Ministro Juan Francisco Silva asegura no habrá cambios de personal periodístico de TV Perú

Fiscalía de Sonora confirmó que restos óseos pertenecen a yaquis desaparecidos

El hijo de Juan Gabriel adelantó que habrá segunda temporada de su bioserie

DEPORTES

Por qué el millonario Arturo Elías Ayub fue clave en el bicampeonato de Pumas

Por qué el millonario Arturo Elías Ayub fue clave en el bicampeonato de Pumas

La peculiar foto que presumió “El Chelis” acompañado de Pelé

Dónde están los hijos de Julio César Chávez

La contundente autocrítica de Sigali tras la derrota de Racing, que suma siete partidos sin triunfos

Real Madrid vs Sheriff EN VIVO: horarios y canales del partido por fecha 2 de Champions League

ENTRETENIMIENTO

El hijo de Juan Gabriel adelantó que habrá segunda temporada de su bioserie

El hijo de Juan Gabriel adelantó que habrá segunda temporada de su bioserie

La nota del escándalo: Quién era Mavys Álvarez, la cubana que Diego Maradona quiso traer a la Argentina en una valija

Hermana de Karla Luna aseguró que a la “Lavandera” le hicieron brujería

Mavys Álvarez, la novia cubana de Diego Maradona, habló por primera vez: “No podía decirle que no”

Ernesto Laguardia destapó su secreto para lucir joven: “estoy libre de cirugías”

TENDENCIAS

Científicos creen que “copiar y pegar” el cerebro humano en microchips es posible

Científicos creen que “copiar y pegar” el cerebro humano en microchips es posible

El programa en TIC Confío del Gobierno colombiano para el uso responsable de internet cumple 10 años

Gracias a los motores eléctricos, las lanchas y los autos se parecen cada vez más

El Ministerio de Ciencia presentó una nueva convocatoria para proyectos de investigación sobre género y diversidades

Así puede descargar la beta de Halo Infinite en Xbox One y Xbox Series X|S