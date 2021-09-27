COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 27 de Septiembre de 2021
Las últimas 5 fotos de Lady Gaga que arrasan en su cuenta de Instagram

Newsroom Infobae
27 de Septiembre de 2021

Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) causó furor en su popular cuenta de Instagram en las últimas horas. Los 5 posteos de historias y fotografías, lograron más de 1.298.796 de interacciones entre sus followers.

Los posts más populares:



The new @hauslabs LOVE FOR SALE SHADOW PALETTE is about innovation, high-performance, and iconic glam. We created must-have mattes, shimmers, metallics, and a universal sheer topper - each designed in Italy with love, kindness, and luxurious blendability. Find inspiration in the world of jazz, and take on the freedom to create endless eye looks, from subtle to sultry. It's iconic color that performs, and it's #MadeInItaly! Available globally on Sept 28, just before @itstonybennett and I release our album on Oct 1! 🎺



Tony, this is the last album we will have created together, but the celebration of jazz, and us as musical companions, will live on with me forever. We offer the public “Love For Sale” for free love, to make them smile, because that’s what we’re here for. ❤️ Love, LG “Love For Sale” the song is out now! And Love For Sale the album, a celebration of the songs of Cole Porter sung by @itstonybennett and me, is out in 2 weeks on October 1.



Brand new @hauslabs coming very soon 🤩 Any guesses? 🎷



#DomPérignonxLadyGaga 📷: @nick_knight    The team at @btwfoundation and I are honored that @domperignonofficial is giving back to support the Foundation’s important work in building a kinder and braver world as part of our collaboration. We can’t wait to share more information soon! #DomPérignon



In celebration of LOVE FOR SALE, I am excited to announce our brand new @hauslabs limited-edition LOVE FOR SALE SHADOW PALETTE! We’ve been listening, and are bringing all new formulas with luxe, high-performance pigments.   Tap the sticker to be the first to buy this palette exclusively on IG Shop during pre-sale on Sept 27th (US only)! It is available globally on Sept 28th on hauslabs.com, and Amazon.com in select countries.   These 18 true-to-pan shades of nostalgic glam were made in Italy (like me 😉) with love, kindness, and luxurious blendability. We’ve included must-have mattes, shimmers, metallics, and a universal sheer topper to give you the freedom to create endless eye looks - from day to night, and night to day. I’ve been wearing these shades for months, including on stage with @itstonybennett at Radio City.   I can’t wait for you to experience this palette and fall in love with it as much as I have!

Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta nació en Nueva York, el 28 de marzo de 1986. Más conocida por su nombre artístico Lady Gaga, estudió en la escuela Convent of the Sacred Heart y asistió por un tiempo breve a la Tisch School of the Arts, perteneciente a la Universidad de Nueva York, hasta que abandonó sus estudios para enfocarse en su carrera musical. Fue así como irrumpió en la escena del rock en el Lower East Side de Manhattan y firmó un contrato con Streamline Records hacia fines de 2007.

Lady Gaga adquirió fama como artista tras el lanzamiento de su álbum debut, The Fame (2008), que incluye los sencillos «Just Dance», «Poker Face», «LoveGame» y «Paparazzi». El disco tuvo éxito comercial, de hecho, llegó al primer lugar en numerosas listas de éxitos y buenas críticas.

Su siguiente álbum, Born This Way (2011), llegó al primer lugar de varias listas de ventas y contiene sencillos como «Born This Way», «Judas», «The Edge of Glory» y «Yoü and I». Posteriormente lanzó su tercer álbum de estudio, Artpop (2013), que se convirtió en su segundo álbum número uno en Estados Unidos. Su cuarto álbum de estudio fue Cheek to Cheek (2014), un álbum de jazz en colaboración con Tony Bennett que se convirtió en su tercer álbum número uno en Estados Unidos.

Luego de culminar la promoción de Cheek to Cheek, Gaga hizo su debut en la televisión protagonizando la quinta temporada de la serie American Horror Story, subtitulada Hotel. En 2018, la artista debutó en el cine en la película A Star Is Born, la cual fue un éxito en crítica y taquilla y le valió dos nominaciones al Óscar en la categoría de Mejor Actriz y Mejor Canción Original.

