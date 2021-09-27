COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 27 de Septiembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY UN-ASSEMBLY/

Por
REUTERSSEP 27
27 de Septiembre de 2021

DAY 6 - 76th annual U.N. General Assembly high-level debate

Start: 27 Sep 2021 12:59 GMT

End: 27 Sep 2021 13:59 GMT

**PLEASE NOTE: SCHEDULE AND SPEAKERS LIST IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE**

==

UNITED NATIONS - Leaders from developing countries, including many from Africa, are expected to call for more access to vaccines against COVID-19 and greater funding to tackle climate change on the sixth day of the U.N. General Assembly.

==

SCHEDULE:

MORNING SESSION - 1300GMT

SPEAKERS

Israel, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett

Belarus, Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei

Yemen

United Arab Emirates

Syrian Arab Republic

Iceland (pre-recorded)

Algeria

Grenada

Eritrea (pre-recorded)

Bahrain

San Marino (pre-recorded)

Oman (pre-recorded)

Sao Tome and Principe

Côte d’Ivoire

Brunei Darussalam (pre-recorded)

Mauritania

Niger

France

Cameroon

AFTERNOON SESSION 1900GMT

SPEAKERS

Congo

Dominica (pre-recorded)

Morocco (pre-recorded)

Mozambique

Trinidad and Tobago (pre-recorded)

Tunisia

Nepal

Nicaragua

Canada

Democratic People's Republic of Korea

Guinea

Afghanistan

Timor-Leste

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UNTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Nations

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

El rutilante refuerzo en el que piensa Barcelona para reforzar la delantera de cara al próximo mercado de pases

El rutilante refuerzo en el que piensa Barcelona para reforzar la delantera de cara al próximo mercado de pases

Nuevo récord para el ‘Tigre’ Falcao: llegó a 300 goles en clubes

Melissa Paredes revela la rara enfermedad que padece: “Tomo pastillas cada ocho horas”

Mapa del coronavirus en México al 27 de septiembre: cuáles son los estados que continúan en riesgo alto

Bicentenario de la Consumación de Independencia: cómo y dónde ver la escenificación de la Sedena

DEPORTES

Lionel Messi volvió a entrenar a la par de sus compañeros en PSG: cómo serán sus días antes del viaje con la Selección

Lionel Messi volvió a entrenar a la par de sus compañeros en PSG: cómo serán sus días antes del viaje con la Selección

El misterio que desató el televisor en el que Lionel Messi vio el partido de la selección de futsal: cómo funciona el artefacto y qué precio tiene

Cuál es el secreto de Martinoli y Luis García para sus narraciones deportivas

Lo que no contó el documental: qué se sabe de la salud de Michael Schumacher tras su accidente

Cuti Romero: el ascendente recorrido del defensor que más confianza le genera a Messi en la Selección

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Melissa Paredes revela la rara enfermedad que padece: “Tomo pastillas cada ocho horas”

Melissa Paredes revela la rara enfermedad que padece: “Tomo pastillas cada ocho horas”

Platanito confesó las amenazas que recibió por el “chiste” de la guardería ABC: “Me iban a matar”

El paseo de Emily Ratajkowski, la salida familiar de Sophie Turner y Joe Jonas en Nueva York: celebrities en un click

El padre de Britney Spears espiaba las conversaciones de su hija y colocó un dispositivo de grabación de audio en su habitación

Jane Fonda y Lily Tomlin: tienen más de 80 años y vuelven a trabajar juntas

TENDENCIAS

Salud cardiovascular: Qué controles son necesarios y cada cuanto tiempo, según la edad

Salud cardiovascular: Qué controles son necesarios y cada cuanto tiempo, según la edad

Por qué la Ciudad de Buenos Aires podría convertirse en el km 0 de la ruta del vino nacional

Vivir en un entorno “verde” retrasa el envejecimiento

Turismo accesible: experiencias que nos ayudan a pensar un futuro inclusivo

El 17% de los pacientes internados con COVID-19 pueden desarrollar trombosis venosas