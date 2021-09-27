ADVISORY UN-ASSEMBLY/

DAY 6 - 76th annual U.N. General Assembly high-level debate

Start: 27 Sep 2021 12:59 GMT

End: 27 Sep 2021 13:59 GMT

**PLEASE NOTE: SCHEDULE AND SPEAKERS LIST IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE**

UNITED NATIONS - Leaders from developing countries, including many from Africa, are expected to call for more access to vaccines against COVID-19 and greater funding to tackle climate change on the sixth day of the U.N. General Assembly.

SCHEDULE:

MORNING SESSION - 1300GMT

SPEAKERS

Israel, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett

Belarus, Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei

Yemen

United Arab Emirates

Syrian Arab Republic

Iceland (pre-recorded)

Algeria

Grenada

Eritrea (pre-recorded)

Bahrain

San Marino (pre-recorded)

Oman (pre-recorded)

Sao Tome and Principe

Côte d’Ivoire

Brunei Darussalam (pre-recorded)

Mauritania

Niger

France

Cameroon

AFTERNOON SESSION 1900GMT

SPEAKERS

Congo

Dominica (pre-recorded)

Morocco (pre-recorded)

Mozambique

Trinidad and Tobago (pre-recorded)

Tunisia

Nepal

Nicaragua

Canada

Democratic People's Republic of Korea

Guinea

Afghanistan

Timor-Leste

