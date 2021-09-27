ADVISORY UN-ASSEMBLY/

DAY 6 - 76th annual U.N. General Assembly high-level debate
Start: 27 Sep 2021 12:59 GMT
End: 27 Sep 2021 13:59 GMT
UNITED NATIONS - Leaders from developing countries, including many from Africa, are expected to call for more access to vaccines against COVID-19 and greater funding to tackle climate change on the sixth day of the U.N. General Assembly.
SCHEDULE:
MORNING SESSION - 1300GMT
SPEAKERS
Israel, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett
Belarus, Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei
Yemen
United Arab Emirates
Syrian Arab Republic
Iceland (pre-recorded)
Algeria
Grenada
Eritrea (pre-recorded)
Bahrain
San Marino (pre-recorded)
Oman (pre-recorded)
Sao Tome and Principe
Côte d’Ivoire
Brunei Darussalam (pre-recorded)
Mauritania
Niger
France
Cameroon
AFTERNOON SESSION 1900GMT
SPEAKERS
Congo
Dominica (pre-recorded)
Morocco (pre-recorded)
Mozambique
Trinidad and Tobago (pre-recorded)
Tunisia
Nepal
Nicaragua
Canada
Democratic People's Republic of Korea
Guinea
Afghanistan
Timor-Leste
