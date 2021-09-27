ADVISORY SPAIN-VOLCANO/

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 27 de Septiembre de 2021
REUTERS
28 de Septiembre de 2021

Lava flows from La Palma volcano as eruption resumes

Start: 27 Sep 2021 23:25 GMT

End: 28 Sep 2021 00:25 GMT

LA PALMA - The volcano on Spain's La Palma spews lava and smoke again after activity had earlier slowed to a near halt, while some coastal villages lock down in anticipation of the lava reaching the sea and releasing toxic gas.

Mike Tyson advirtió que Canelo Álvarez va a "descuartizar" a Caleb Plant

Por qué América no presentó una queja contra César Arturo Ramos por su arbitraje en el clásico

Cómo era la relación de Don Ramón y El Loco Valdés

El Ministerio de Ciencia presentó una nueva convocatoria para proyectos de investigación sobre género y diversidades

