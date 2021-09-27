ADVISORY SPAIN-VOLCANO/

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 27 de Septiembre de 2021
Lava flows from La Palma volcano as eruption resumes

Start: 27 Sep 2021 20:08 GMT

End: 27 Sep 2021 23:10 GMT

LA PALMA - The volcano on Spain's La Palma spews lava and smoke again after activity had earlier slowed to a near halt, while some coastal villages lock down in anticipation of the lava reaching the sea and releasing toxic gas..

