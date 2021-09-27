COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 27 de Septiembre de 2021
ADVISORY IRAQ-RELIGION/ARBAEEN

REUTERSSEP 27
27 de Septiembre de 2021

Shi'ites gather in Kerbala for annual festival of Arbaeen

Start: 28 Sep 2021 05:00 GMT

End: 28 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT

KERBALA, IRAQ - Tens of thousands of Shi'ites gather in Kerbala for the annual festival of Arbaeen, alongside pilgrims from Iran, granted permission to enter the country following a recent decision of the Iraqi government.

