Germany's SPD hold a news conference after election win

Start: 27 Sep 2021 09:03 GMT

End: 27 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT

BERLIN - Party leadership of the SPD meets and holds a news conference after general elections

0900GMT- Speeches expected to start.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com