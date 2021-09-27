COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 27 de Septiembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY GERMANY-ELECTION/REACTIONS-CDU LASCHET

Por
REUTERSSEP 27
27 de Septiembre de 2021

CDU chief Armin Laschet speaks after German election defeat

Start: 27 Sep 2021 11:28 GMT

End: 27 Sep 2021 11:28 GMT

BERLIN – News conference by CDU/CSU chancellor candidate and CDU party chief Armin Laschet after party leadership meeting following the German general election.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Sebastián Piñera llegó a Uruguay para su visita oficial de este lunes: se reunirá con Luis Lacalle Pou

Sebastián Piñera llegó a Uruguay para su visita oficial de este lunes: se reunirá con Luis Lacalle Pou

Arturo Elías Ayub: cómo amasó su fortuna el empresario que salió en una foto con Cuauhtémoc Blanco en un campo de Golf

Crisis del combustible en el Reino Unido: entre los camioneros, el pánico por la escasez y la posible intervención del Ejército

Se registró sismo de 4.2 grados en Acapulco; no ameritó aleta sísmica

Desde hoy se podrán vacunar contra la COVID-19 jóvenes de 21 años en Lima y Callao

DEPORTES

El misterio que desató el televisor en el que Lionel Messi vio el partido de la selección de futsal: cómo funciona el artefacto y qué precio tiene

El misterio que desató el televisor en el que Lionel Messi vio el partido de la selección de futsal: cómo funciona el artefacto y qué precio tiene

Cuál es el secreto de Martinoli y Luis García para sus narraciones deportivas

Lo que no contó el documental: qué se sabe de la salud de Michael Schumacher tras su accidente

Cuti Romero: el ascendente recorrido del defensor que más confianza le genera a Messi en la Selección

La playera con la que Caleb Plant volvió a retar a Canelo Álvarez

ENTRETENIMIENTO

El paseo de Emily Ratajkowski, la salida familiar de Sophie Turner y Joe Jonas en Nueva York: celebrities en un click

El paseo de Emily Ratajkowski, la salida familiar de Sophie Turner y Joe Jonas en Nueva York: celebrities en un click

El padre de Britney Spears espiaba las conversaciones de su hija y colocó un dispositivo de grabación de audio en su habitación

Jane Fonda y Lily Tomlin: tienen más de 80 años y vuelven a trabajar juntas

Natalia Alcocer de “Survivor”, reveló los maltratos de parte de su exesposo

Cómo Pedro Infante predijo su muerte en el funeral de Blanca Estela Pavón

TENDENCIAS

Vivir en un entorno “verde” retrasa el envejecimiento

Vivir en un entorno “verde” retrasa el envejecimiento

Turismo accesible: experiencias que nos ayudan a pensar un futuro inclusivo

El 17% de los pacientes internados con COVID-19 pueden desarrollar trombosis venosas

La resistencia de los murciélagos al COVID-19 podría ser la llave para nuevos tratamientos

Cinco claves para reducir el consumo de azúcar y evitar sus efectos nocivos