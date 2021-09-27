ADVISORY GERMANY-ELECTION/CHANCELLERY

View of German Chancellery as Germany wakes up to a new Chancellor
Start: 27 Sep 2021 06:41 GMT
End: 27 Sep 2021 06:43 GMT
BERLIN - View of German Chancellery as Germany wakes up to a new Chancellor - Incumbent Chancellor Angela Merkel is not standing for another term after 16 years at the helm.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Germany
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com