Lunes 27 de Septiembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY GERMANY-ELECTION/CHANCELLERY

Por
REUTERSSEP 27
27 de Septiembre de 2021

View of German Chancellery as Germany wakes up to a new Chancellor

Start: 27 Sep 2021 06:41 GMT

End: 27 Sep 2021 06:43 GMT

BERLIN - View of German Chancellery as Germany wakes up to a new Chancellor - Incumbent Chancellor Angela Merkel is not standing for another term after 16 years at the helm.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

