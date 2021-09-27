ADVISORY CLIMATE-CHANGE/ITALY-OPENING-GRETA -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Greta speech as Youth4Climate pre-COP26 conference begins
Start: 28 Sep 2021 06:00 GMT
End: 28 Sep 2021 09:00 GMT
MILAN - Italian Minister for Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani opens Youth4Climate pre-COP26 conference in Milan, with 400 selected youths from all over the world. The UK COP26 President Alok Sharma will then make virtual address before Greta Thunberg gives an in person speech.
SCHEDULE
0600GMT - Roberto Cingolani - Italian Minister for Ecological Transition to talk.
TIME TBC - Alok Sharma, UK COP26 President - virtual address
TIME TBC - Greta Thunberg gives speech at Youth4Climate pre-COP26 conference
