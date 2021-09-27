COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
27 de Septiembre de 2021
ADVISORY CHINA-AIRSHOW/

REUTERS
27 de Septiembre de 2021

Military aerobatic performances kick-off China's Zhuhai airshow

Start: 28 Sep 2021 01:45 GMT

End: 28 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT

ZHUHAI, CHINA - China's largest airshow kicks start with aerobatic performances by the Chinese air force and military aircraft flying display.

SCHEDULE:

0200GMT - Military acrobatic shows

0347-0454GMT - Military jets flying over from

