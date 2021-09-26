COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 26 de Septiembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY SPAIN-VOLCANO/ --LOGOED

Por
REUTERSSEP 26
26 de Septiembre de 2021

Lava spews from volcano on Spain's La Palma island

Start: 26 Sep 2021 12:07 GMT

End: 26 Sep 2021 13:07 GMT

LA PALMA - Thick clouds of smoke billow from the hillside of an erupting volcano on Spain's La Palma island.

=============

SCHEDULE 22/9

1250GMT - Briefing on situation in La Palma. Speakers include Canary Islands Regional Leader Angel Victor Torres, Technical Director of the Special Civil Protection and Emergency Response Plan for Volcanic Risk and Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande Marlaska

1325GMT - View of volcano

25/9

1320GMT - Head of the Canary Islands volcanic emergency plan (PEVOLCA) Miguel Ángel Morcuende holds briefing

1336GMT - View of volcano

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: LIVE USE - MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY TV CANARIAS (SOURCE: TV CANARIAS) / EDITED USE - NO USE SPAIN (SOURCE: FORTA)

DIGITAL: LIVE USE - MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY TV CANARIAS (SOURCE: TV CANARIAS) / EDITED USE - NO USE SPAIN (SOURCE: FORTA)

Source: TV CANARIAS / FORTA

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

El dolor de Bruno Ferndandes luego del episodio con el Dibu Martínez: “Nadie está más frustrado y decepcionado que yo”

El dolor de Bruno Ferndandes luego del episodio con el Dibu Martínez: “Nadie está más frustrado y decepcionado que yo”

Nueva versión de Microsoft Edge llegará a las consolas Xbox, junto a varias funciones de PC

Gol, lesión y un desconsolado llanto: la jornada de Paulo Dybala en la Juventus que encendió las alarmas en la selección argentina

Programación deportiva en Colombia para este 26 de septiembre: Liga Betplay, Fórmula 1 y Serie A

Suiza aprobó el matrimonio entre personas del mismo sexo

DEPORTES

El dolor de Bruno Ferndandes luego del episodio con el Dibu Martínez: “Nadie está más frustrado y decepcionado que yo”

El dolor de Bruno Ferndandes luego del episodio con el Dibu Martínez: “Nadie está más frustrado y decepcionado que yo”

Gol, lesión y un desconsolado llanto: la jornada de Paulo Dybala en la Juventus que encendió las alarmas en la selección argentina

El mensaje de Lenin Castillo tras abandonar el ring con oxigeno y ser hospitalizado por un impactante nocaut

Lewis Hamilton y Max Verstappen se vuelven a enfrentar en el GP de Rusia de la Fórmula 1

De la nueva película de Paolo Sorrentino al estreno de la serie “Sueño bendito”: todas las apariciones de Maradona en la pantalla

ENTRETENIMIENTO

El detrás de cámaras de “La Sinvergüenza”, el video de Christian Nodal que dirigió Belinda

El detrás de cámaras de “La Sinvergüenza”, el video de Christian Nodal que dirigió Belinda

Reinas del Show: ¿Por qué Yolanda Medina no apareció en la cuarta gala del programa?

Reinas del Show: Vania Bludau, Milena Zárate y Diana Sánchez se van a triple sentencia

Shanik Berman arremetió contra Sherlyn por defender a su perro en vez que a su hijo

Quién es el ídolo musical de Vicente Fernández

TENDENCIAS

Clubs de fanáticos de automóviles: quiénes son los guardianes que custodian el espíritu de las marcas

Clubs de fanáticos de automóviles: quiénes son los guardianes que custodian el espíritu de las marcas

Batalla de los Gallos Argentina: quiénes son los 16 finalistas que competirán por la medalla de campeón

La nueva simulación de comer en “el espacio” con un innovador menú (g) astronómico

Tiene diabetes y se inyecta insulina con su mano robótica

Qué es la inteligencia artificial: mitos y verdades de una ciencia presente en la vida cotidiana