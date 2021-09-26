ADVISORY SPAIN-VOLCANO/ --LOGOED

Lava spews from volcano on Spain's La Palma island

Start: 26 Sep 2021 12:07 GMT

End: 26 Sep 2021 13:07 GMT

LA PALMA - Thick clouds of smoke billow from the hillside of an erupting volcano on Spain's La Palma island.

=============

SCHEDULE 22/9

1250GMT - Briefing on situation in La Palma. Speakers include Canary Islands Regional Leader Angel Victor Torres, Technical Director of the Special Civil Protection and Emergency Response Plan for Volcanic Risk and Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande Marlaska

1325GMT - View of volcano

25/9

1320GMT - Head of the Canary Islands volcanic emergency plan (PEVOLCA) Miguel Ángel Morcuende holds briefing

1336GMT - View of volcano

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: LIVE USE - MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY TV CANARIAS (SOURCE: TV CANARIAS) / EDITED USE - NO USE SPAIN (SOURCE: FORTA)

DIGITAL: LIVE USE - MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY TV CANARIAS (SOURCE: TV CANARIAS) / EDITED USE - NO USE SPAIN (SOURCE: FORTA)

Source: TV CANARIAS / FORTA

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com