ADVISORY GERMANY-ELECTION/

Domingo 26 de Septiembre de 2021
Germany goes to the polls in the German federal elections

Start: 26 Sep 2021 05:53 GMT

End: 26 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT

VARIOUS - Germany votes in the country's federal elections

0600GMT - polls open in Munich

0800GMT - SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz casts his vote in Potsdam

0800GMT APPROX - Green party chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock casts her vote.

0900GMT - CDU chancellor candidate Armin Laschet casts his vote in Aachen

0930-1545GMT APPROX - Live from the polling station in Aachen

1545GMT The first exit polls are expected at 1600gmt. Reactions to these exit polls from the six main parties are expected to start shortly after 1600gmt.

1600GMT - Polls close

CDU candidate Armin Laschet and Chancellor Angela Merkel and supporters reacting to the results of the election at their party headquarters;

Social Democrat Party candidate Olaf Scholz and supporters reacting to the results at the Social Democratic Party headquarters;

AfD supporters and candidates Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla reacting to the election results;

FDP candidate Christian Lindner and supporters reacting to the election results at the party headquarters;

Green party candidate Annalena Baerbock and supporters reacting to the election results;

Left-wing Linke party supporters and candidates Janine Wissler and Dietmar Bartsch reacting to the election results.

