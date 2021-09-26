COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 26 de Septiembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY GERMANY-ELECTION/ --MIXED SIGNAL--

Por
REUTERS
26 de Septiembre de 2021

Germany goes to the polls in the German federal elections

Start: 26 Sep 2021 14:55 GMT

End: 26 Sep 2021 15:55 GMT

VARIOUS - Germany votes in the country's federal elections

=========================================

SCHEDULE:

0600GMT - polls open in Munich (REUTERS)

0800GMT - SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz casts his vote in Potsdam (REUTERS)

0812GMT - TAPE REPLAY OF SCHOLZ SPEAKING OUTSIDE POLLING STATION (REUTERS)

0817GMT - Exteriors and interiors as CDU chancellor candidate Armin Laschet casts his vote in Aachen (REUTERS)

0932GMT - Voters cast their ballots in Aachen (REUTERS)

1042GMT APPROX - Exteriors of polling station ahead of Green party chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock casts her vote (REUTERS)

1130GMT - Live from the polling station in Aachen (REUTERS)

1455GMT - Mixed signal of the headquarters of the six main parties as they await first exit polls expected at 1600gmt (POOL - SEE SOURCES BELOW)

1600GMT - Polls close / first exit pools expected

1600GMT - SPD HQ reacts

1601GMT - Green HQ reacts

1602GMT - SPD HQ reacts

1602GMT - AFP HQ reacts

1603GMT - CDU HQ reacts

1604GMT - Green's HQ reacts

1605GMT - FDP HQ reacts

1606GMT - SPD HQ reacts

1608GMT - AFD's Tino Chrupalla reacts to result (REUTERS)

1616GMT - Reaction from the Green's Bettina Jarasch, top candidate of the Berlin Greens for the election to the House of Representatives (PHÖNIX POOL)

=========================================

We will be mixing between the below live signals on RLS from 1455gmt:

=========================================

CDU candidate Armin Laschet and Chancellor Angela Merkel and supporters react to the results of the election at their party headquarters (ARD POOL)

Social Democrat Party candidate Olaf Scholz and supporters reacting to the results at the Social Democratic Party headquarters (ZDF POOL)

AfD supporters and candidates Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla reacting to the election results (REUTERS)

FDP candidate Christian Lindner and supporters reacting to the election results at the party headquarters (RTL POOL)

Green party candidate Annalena Baerbock and supporters reacting to the election results (PHÖNIX POOL)

Left-wing Linke party supporters and candidates Janine Wissler and Dietmar Bartsch reacting to the election results (WELT POOL)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS/POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

