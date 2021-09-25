ADVISORY SPAIN-VOLCANO/

Lava spews from volcano on Spain's La Palma island
Start: 25 Sep 2021 00:00 GMT
End: 25 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT
LA PALMA, SPAIN - Intensifying volcanic explosions on the Spanish island of La Palma forced firefighters to retreat and authorities to evacuate three more towns on Friday, while airlines cancelled flights due to a cloud of gas and ash, the biggest since the volcano erupted.
