Viernes 24 de Septiembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY SPAIN-VOLCANO/

Por
REUTERSSEP 25
24 de Septiembre de 2021

Lava spews from volcano on Spain's La Palma island

Start: 25 Sep 2021 00:00 GMT

End: 25 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT

LA PALMA, SPAIN - Intensifying volcanic explosions on the Spanish island of La Palma forced firefighters to retreat and authorities to evacuate three more towns on Friday, while airlines cancelled flights due to a cloud of gas and ash, the biggest since the volcano erupted.

Reuters

