COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 25 de Septiembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY SPAIN-VOLCANO/

Por
REUTERSSEP 25
25 de Septiembre de 2021

Lava spews from volcano on Spain's La Palma island

Start: 25 Sep 2021 17:29 GMT

End: 25 Sep 2021 18:29 GMT

LA PALMA - Intensifying volcanic explosions on the Spanish island of La Palma forced firefighters to retreat and authorities to evacuate three more towns on Friday (September 24).

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: LIVE USE - MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY TV CANARIAS (SOURCE: TV CANARIAS) / EDITED USE - NO USE SPAIN (SOURCE: FORTA)

Source: TV CANARIA/FORTA

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Así van las búsquedas en Google de los precandidatos a la presidencia de Colombia

Así van las búsquedas en Google de los precandidatos a la presidencia de Colombia

Uribe acusó a Petro de querer “expropiar” y “espantar” a los empresarios en Colombia

El momento más crítico de Bielsa en Leeds: perdió sobre la hora y está en zona de descenso

¿Quiere ingresar a la Fuerza Aérea? Estos son los profesionales que están buscando

Vacunación de 18 a 39 años: sedes y días para la aplicación de segunda dosis en 4 alcaldías

DEPORTES

El momento más crítico de Bielsa en Leeds: perdió sobre la hora y está en zona de descenso

El momento más crítico de Bielsa en Leeds: perdió sobre la hora y está en zona de descenso

Dinastía Maldini: el más chico de la familia anotó su primer gol en el Milan y generó el festejo de su padre Paolo en la tribuna

Las repercusiones del penal de Dibu Martínez: mensaje de Ibai Llanos, cómo se vio el tiro desde la tribuna y su implacable estadística

El entrenador del Manchester United cuestionó a Dibu Martínez y explicó por qué Cristiano Ronaldo no pateó el penal

El mensaje de Dibu Martínez tras el cruce con Cristiano Ronaldo y su gran actuación para el triunfo de Aston Villa

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Alejandra Baigorria impulsó la reconciliación entre Melissa y Tepha Loza: “Le dije no tengas miedo”

Alejandra Baigorria impulsó la reconciliación entre Melissa y Tepha Loza: “Le dije no tengas miedo”

Luisito Comunica hizo cruda reflexión a maestros universitarios: “No desmotiven, puede haber dinero donde sea”

El día que Lucerito Mijares impactó con un cambio de look

‘Choca’ Mandros sobre llanto en Esto es Guerra por Elías Montalvo: “La idea no es forzar el morbo”

Frida Sofía vs. Enrique Guzmán: el escándalo de la dinastía Pinal llegará a tribunales en EEUU

TENDENCIAS

Ejercicio físico y barbijo: qué dice la ciencia sobre una práctica que se impuso y que puede resultar peligrosa

Ejercicio físico y barbijo: qué dice la ciencia sobre una práctica que se impuso y que puede resultar peligrosa

Burnout parental: por qué intentar ser un padre perfecto lleva al agotamiento y la violencia

Los mejores nuevos restaurantes del mundo, según Condé Nast Traveler

Cambio de sexo: qué son las cirugías de reasignación genital y cómo impactan en las personas

Cómo organizar la agenda para no perder entrenamientos