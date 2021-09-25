ADVISORY GERMANY-ELECTION/CDU-MERKEL-LASCHET

Merkel and Laschet hold final campaign rally in Aachen
Start: 25 Sep 2021 10:00 GMT
End: 25 Sep 2021 11:00 GMT
AACHEN - German Chancellor Merkel and CDU top candidate Armin Laschet hold final campaign rally in Aachen.
SCHEDULE:
1000GMT - Merkel and Laschet hold final campaign rally in Aachen
