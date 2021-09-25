ADVISORY GERMANY-ELECTION/CDU-MERKEL-LASCHET

Merkel and Laschet hold final campaign rally in Aachen

Start: 25 Sep 2021 10:00 GMT

End: 25 Sep 2021 11:00 GMT

AACHEN - German Chancellor Merkel and CDU top candidate Armin Laschet hold final campaign rally in Aachen.

SCHEDULE:

1000GMT - Merkel and Laschet hold final campaign rally in Aachen

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com