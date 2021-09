“She’s finally home” Huawei’s Meng arrives to supporters

Start: 25 Sep 2021 12:30 GMT

End: 25 Sep 2021 12:32 GMT

SHENZHEN - “She’s finally home” Supporters chant at the arrival hall as Huawei’s Meng comes back

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH MANDARIN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com