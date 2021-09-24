ADVISORY USA-QUAD/ --POSSIBLE LIVE SPRAY

Biden hosts first Quad leaders summit
Start: 24 Sep 2021 18:00 GMT
End: 24 Sep 2021 19:00 GMT
++EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: THIS EVENT IS EXPECTED TO BE A POOL SPRAY AT THE TOP
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - U.S. President Joe Biden hosts Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Indian Prime Narenda Modi, and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga at White House for inaugural Quad Leaders Summit.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES
Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com