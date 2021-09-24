ADVISORY USA-CHINA/HUAWEI TECH

Huawei CFO, U.S. reach agreement on bank fraud charges

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou has reached an agreement with U.S. prosecutors to end the bank fraud case against her, according to sources familiar with the matter, in a process that should allow her to leave Canada and relieve a point of tension between economic super powers China and the United States. The U.S. government said it will appear in Brooklyn federal court to discuss a resolution of charges against Meng, according to a Friday court filing. Meng was arrested at Vancouver International Airport in December 2018 on a U.S. warrant, and was indicted on bank and wire fraud charges for allegedly misleading HSBC about the telecommunications equipment giant's business dealings in Iran.

