COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 24 de Septiembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY SPAIN-VOLCANO/

Por
REUTERSSEP 24
24 de Septiembre de 2021

Lava spews from volcano on Spain's La Palma island

Start: 24 Sep 2021 22:30 GMT

End: 25 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT

LA PALMA, SPAIN - Intensifying volcanic explosions on the Spanish island of La Palma forced firefighters to retreat and authorities to evacuate three more towns on Friday, while airlines cancelled flights due to a cloud of gas and ash, the biggest since the volcano erupted.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: LIVE USE - MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY TV CANARIAS (SOURCE: TV CANARIAS) / EDITED USE - NO USE SPAIN (SOURCE: FORTA)

DIGITAL: LIVE USE - MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY TV CANARIAS (SOURCE: TV CANARIAS) / EDITED USE - NO USE SPAIN (SOURCE: FORTA)

Source: TV CANARIAS/FORTA

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Viral en Tiktok: conoce el verdadero origen de “¡Eso, Tilín!”

Viral en Tiktok: conoce el verdadero origen de “¡Eso, Tilín!”

Cuánto gana Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, la esposa de AMLO, como investigadora de Conacyt

TuBoleto, el aplicativo que te permite pagar en buses sin efectivo

Hijo de Paula Manzanal estudiará con los hijos de Lionel Messi

Melissa Klug: ¿Quiénes son los padres de sus 5 hijos y a qué edad los tuvo?

DEPORTES

Otra deserción de un atleta cubano en el Mundial sub-23 de béisbol de México

Otra deserción de un atleta cubano en el Mundial sub-23 de béisbol de México

Quiénes son los máximos goleadores del Clásico Nacional

David Faitelson señaló al América por manipular el arbitraje en la Liga MX

El récord del Maza Rodríguez en Chivas y América que ningún jugador ha podido igualar

Dani Alves terminó con el misterio y anunció la decisión que tomó para el futuro de su carrera

ENTRETENIMIENTO

La millonaria cantidad que Noelia está ganando tras su salida de OnlyFans

La millonaria cantidad que Noelia está ganando tras su salida de OnlyFans

Así defendió Salvador Zerboni a Alejandra Guzmán de acusaciones de Frida Sofía

Una sobredosis de fentanilo, heroína y cocaína causó la muerte de Michael K. Williams, actor de “The Wire”

William Valdés regresará a “¡Quiero Cantar!”, así será la nueva dinámica del reality de “Venga la Alegría”

Leonardo DiCaprio se asoció a dos empresas israelíes para producir carne vacuna cultivada

TENDENCIAS

Video | El explosivo beso entre Rosalía y Tokischa en los Premios Billboard

Video | El explosivo beso entre Rosalía y Tokischa en los Premios Billboard

COVID-19: algunas moléculas del sistema inmune pueden servir de “grúa” para aumentar la infección

El síndrome del brazo inquieto: ¿es una enfermedad rara?

Cómo impactarán los autos eléctricos en el futuro de la industria automotriz

Novedades de Twitter: detección de “bots buenos” y propinas a creadores con Bitcoin