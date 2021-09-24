ADVISORY SPAIN-VOLCANO/

Volcanic activity intensifies on Spanish island of la Palma
Start: 24 Sep 2021 19:46 GMT
End: 24 Sep 2021 21:36 GMT
LA PALMA, SPAIN - Intensifying volcanic explosions on the Spanish island of La Palma forced firefighters to retreat and authorities to evacuate three more towns on Friday (September 24), while airlines cancelled flights due to a cloud of gas and ash, the biggest since the volcano erupted.
