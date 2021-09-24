COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 24 de Septiembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY GERMANY-ELECTION/CDU-LASCHET-MERKEL-SOEDER-TIME APPROX-

Por
REUTERS
24 de Septiembre de 2021

Merkel, CDU's Laschet and CSU's Soeder campaign in Munich

Start: 24 Sep 2021 14:31 GMT

End: 24 Sep 2021 15:23 GMT

MUNICH - German Chancellor Angela Merkel, CDU top candidate to be chancellor, Armin Laschet, and CSU candidate Markus Soeder campaign in Munich.

SCHEDULE:

1400GMT - Event due to start

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

