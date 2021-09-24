COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY FRANCE-LEBANON/STATEMENTS

Por
REUTERSSEP 24
23 de Septiembre de 2021

Macron and Lebanon’s new PM Najib Mikati give statements

Start: 24 Sep 2021 13:00 GMT

End: 24 Sep 2021 14:00 GMT

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron and Lebanon’s new Prime Minister Najib Mikati give statements after a working lunch at the Elysee Palace.

SCHEDULE:

1220GMT - Macron and Mikati give statements

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

