ADVISORY CLIMATE-CHANGE/GERMANY-PROTESTS-GRETA

Greta Thunberg joins the FFF climate strike in Berlin
Start: 24 Sep 2021 09:55 GMT
End: 24 Sep 2021 10:58 GMT
BERLIN - Greta Thunberg joins the Fridays for Future climate strike ahead of the German elections in Berlin. FFF and other groups are protesting all over Germany as the country goes to the polls on Sunday September 26th.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Germany
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com