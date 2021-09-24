COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 24 de Septiembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY CLIMATE-CHANGE/GERMANY-PROTESTS-GRETA

Por
REUTERSSEP 24
23 de Septiembre de 2021

Greta Thunberg joins the FFF climate strike in Berlin

Start: 24 Sep 2021 09:55 GMT

End: 24 Sep 2021 10:58 GMT

BERLIN - Greta Thunberg joins the Fridays for Future climate strike ahead of the German elections in Berlin. FFF and other groups are protesting all over Germany as the country goes to the polls on Sunday September 26th.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Del Cervantino al Corona Capital: todos los festivales masivos confirmados para 2021

Del Cervantino al Corona Capital: todos los festivales masivos confirmados para 2021

Camila Cabello disfrutó de un día de playa, Nicky, Kathy y Paris Hilton asistieron a un evento familiar: celebrities en un click

El Banco Central de China declaró ilegales todas las transacciones con criptomonedas

Beca Familias Fuertes por la Educación Edomex: requisitos para obtener el apoyo de 8,000 pesos

Mujeres asesinas: cuándo y donde ver la famosa serie

DEPORTES

“Un cochinero”: José Ramón Fernández tundió a la FMF y Liga Mx por sanción de la COFECE

“Un cochinero”: José Ramón Fernández tundió a la FMF y Liga Mx por sanción de la COFECE

Por qué Pumas ve “un bajo nivel” en Tigres

Clásico Nacional: barra de Chivas en la CDMX recibirá al equipo con reclamos por el mal rendimiento

La exorbitante cantidad de dinero en efectivo que Moisés Muñoz perdió en un accidente automovilístico

Detuvieron en Brasil a una mujer investigada por la tragedia del Chapecoense

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Camila Cabello disfrutó de un día de playa, Nicky, Kathy y Paris Hilton asistieron a un evento familiar: celebrities en un click

Camila Cabello disfrutó de un día de playa, Nicky, Kathy y Paris Hilton asistieron a un evento familiar: celebrities en un click

Mujeres asesinas: cuándo y donde ver la famosa serie

Tunden a Eugenio Derbez con lluvia de memes por posible doblaje en película de Mario Bros

Así suena la tan esperada colaboración entre Christian Nodal y Belinda

Francisco “El Gallo” Elizalde reveló qué artistas se han realizado arreglos dentales

TENDENCIAS

Acción mundial por el clima: 5 razones para movilizarse en defensa del planeta

Acción mundial por el clima: 5 razones para movilizarse en defensa del planeta

Insomnio: las mujeres lo sufren más que los hombres

Día mundial del cáncer de tiroides: aumentó su incidencia y descendió la mortalidad

El riesgo de COVID prolongado aumenta cuando el virus altera los glóbulos rojos y blancos

¿Por qué algunas personas nos hacen sentir sin energía?