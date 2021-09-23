Lady Gaga revoluciona Instagram con estas últimas 5 publicaciones. ¡Chequéalas aquí!

Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) publicó en las últimas horas varias imágenes que causaron gran furor en redes. Los 5 posteos de historias y fotografías, consiguieron más de 1.125.749 de interacciones entre sus fans.

Los posts más populares:





Still celebrating @hauslabs award for @allure Best In Beauty 2021 #1 Edge Precision Brow Pencil 🥳🥳 thank you to our customers with peace, love, & kindness. $1 of every purchase on hauslabs.com always goes to mental health. (And yes, I used the pencil in this photo ☺️🥂)





Tony, this is the last album we will have created together, but the celebration of jazz, and us as musical companions, will live on with me forever. We offer the public “Love For Sale” for free love, to make them smile, because that’s what we’re here for. ❤️ Love, LG “Love For Sale” the song is out now! And Love For Sale the album, a celebration of the songs of Cole Porter sung by @itstonybennett and me, is out in 2 weeks on October 1.





I’m so proud of my team @hauslabs for winning #1 2021 @allure Best in Beauty for our Edge Precision Brow Pencil! I love this product so much. And, $1 of every Haus Labs purchase on HausLabs.com goes to mental health always. Thank you for celebrating our product and the kindness we stand for! Vegan and Cruelty-free 🙌 love, LG





Brand new @hauslabs coming very soon 🤩 Any guesses? 🎷





“Love For Sale” music video with @itstonybennett is out now. ❤️ #LoveForSale

Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta nació en Nueva York, el 28 de marzo de 1986. Más conocida por su nombre artístico Lady Gaga, estudió en la escuela Convent of the Sacred Heart y asistió por un tiempo breve a la Tisch School of the Arts, perteneciente a la Universidad de Nueva York, hasta que abandonó sus estudios para enfocarse en su carrera musical. Fue así como irrumpió en la escena del rock en el Lower East Side de Manhattan y firmó un contrato con Streamline Records hacia fines de 2007.

Lady Gaga adquirió fama como artista tras el lanzamiento de su álbum debut, The Fame (2008), que incluye los sencillos «Just Dance», «Poker Face», «LoveGame» y «Paparazzi». El disco tuvo éxito comercial, de hecho, llegó al primer lugar en numerosas listas de éxitos y buenas críticas.

Su siguiente álbum, Born This Way (2011), llegó al primer lugar de varias listas de ventas y contiene sencillos como «Born This Way», «Judas», «The Edge of Glory» y «Yoü and I». Posteriormente lanzó su tercer álbum de estudio, Artpop (2013), que se convirtió en su segundo álbum número uno en Estados Unidos. Su cuarto álbum de estudio fue Cheek to Cheek (2014), un álbum de jazz en colaboración con Tony Bennett que se convirtió en su tercer álbum número uno en Estados Unidos.

Luego de culminar la promoción de Cheek to Cheek, Gaga hizo su debut en la televisión protagonizando la quinta temporada de la serie American Horror Story, subtitulada Hotel. En 2018, la artista debutó en el cine en la película A Star Is Born, la cual fue un éxito en crítica y taquilla y le valió dos nominaciones al Óscar en la categoría de Mejor Actriz y Mejor Canción Original.