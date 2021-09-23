COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 23 de Septiembre de 2021
ADVISORY USA-WHITEHOUSE/

REUTERS SEP 23
23 de Septiembre de 2021

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds news briefing

Start: 23 Sep 2021 16:00 GMT

End: 23 Sep 2021 17:00 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds news briefing.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

